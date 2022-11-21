Throwback: When Adipurush's Prabhas Accused Karan Johar Of Spreading Rumors Of His Affair With Anushka Shetty

Though Prabhas' fans are well-informed of his whereabouts and the projects he is currently working on, not many are aware of what is going on in his personal life. Over the years, the Baahubali star has been linked with many south and Bollywood actresses, but the actor refused to address any of such questions. However, there was a time when speculations of Prabhas' romance with Arundhati star Anushka Shetty were doing rounds across both Bollywood and Tollywood. Shockingly, the actor blamed Karan Johar for starting the rumours in the first place!

In the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, KJo hosted the Baahubali crew Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and SS Rajamouli for the episode. In one of the various topics during the conversation, Karan Johar, as usual, enquired about the love lives of the Tollywood star. He asked Prabhas about his relationship status and the rumours of him dating his Baahubali 2 co-star Anushka Shetty. In an instant, Prabhas gave Karan an unexpected reply by saying, "You started it." The response left the host quite flabbergasted and there was a moment of awkward silence in the set. Prabhas then went on to refute the rumour.

When Anushka Shetty was asked about the same in a later interview, she said, "Now of that news is true. I don't get affected by such rumours. Don't know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal with it with some sensitivity."

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Om Raut's epic Adipurush. He will be working opposite Kriti Sanon and alongside Sunny Singh. The movie faced severe backlash after the release of its trailer due to its animation style. As per reports, some parts of the film will be reanimated before its release. Apart from that, Prabhas will appear in Prashanth Neel's Salaar with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. He is also working on Nag Ashwin's Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.