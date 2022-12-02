Throwback: When Sajid Khan Called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Plastic Smile'

It has become customary for the situation to escalate whenever Sajid Khan makes a remark. The director entered the house of Bigg Boss 16 as a participant, and all hell broke loose with accusations raised against him during the #MeToo movement. Recently, he made fresh comments on actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's smile, calling it 'plastic smile', which went viral.

An old video of Sajid Khan has come to light on Reddit and shows him answering some controversial questions in the rapid-fire round on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. When asked, what will he find if he hacks Farah Khan's computer? Sajid replied, "lots and lots of shemales." On the next question, which was about who should be awarded the title of Best Plastic Surgery, he chose Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name.

Sajid Khan's entry on Bigg Boss 16 caused widespread furor as women expressed their anger at the show's makers for bringing him on the show due to the allegations against him in the #MeToo movement.

Actress Payal Ghosh expressed her feelings about the situation and said, "The more controversial you are, the more you will be encouraged on such platforms. Channel ko inn sab se kya. Unhe paise se matlab hai. I raised my voice so that others don't suffer, but I think koi farak nahin padta. Yeh sab chalta hi rahega because industry supports these people."

She went on to add that, "Nobody cares about it in this industry. Bollywood mein kisi ko koi farak nahin padta. Agar Salman Khan (actor, host of the reality show) nahin chahenge toh kisi ki himmat bhi nahin hogi aise kisi ko lene ki. Everything is linked - the channel, Salman and these contestants."

Payal also expressed her disappointment over the fact that she lost work for voicing her opinions. She said, "I don't know why this happened but ek mind set ban jaata hai shayad ki this person will create problems. But I am not going to do that. I am working... doing other films and everything is going smoothly. But things have become very difficult. Even if you are trying to be a better human being, it's difficult."

Almost after four years, Sajid Khan will soon be back in the director's chair for an untitled film that has stars like Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. His last film as a director was Houseful, but he had to drop out because of #MeToo allegations.