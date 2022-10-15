Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Starrer Set For Diwali 2023 Release

Superstar Salman Khan's most-awaited film, Tiger 3, has finally got a release date. The film will be released next year on Diwali instead of Eid. The makers of Tiger 3 on Saturday (October 15) took to social media to announce the new release date for the film. Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the tiger franchise and will be helmed by Band Baaja Baaraat director Maneesh Sharma.

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and it will have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." He also shared a new poster of the film that featured him.

Earlier, the film was set to hit the screens on April 21, 2023. The third instalment was officially announced in March 2022 with a teaser video of Katrina Kaif rehearsing her stunts. Actor Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing an antagonist. As of now, the makers are tight-lipped about his character.

Meanwhile, SRK is said to be reprising his Pathaan role.

The first part of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was led by Kabir Khan, while the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger 3 has been extensively shot in multiple locations in India and foreign locations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Russia, and Austria.

While speaking about sharing the screen again with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan had previously said, "With Salman Khan there is no working experience, there is love experience, happy experience, friendly experience and brotherly experience. So, it is amazing whenever I work with him. We haven't really done a full-fledged film together apart from one, which was also not a full-fledged film. To be honest, we are not together. So we get 4-5 days in a year to work in a film."

