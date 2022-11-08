Tiger 3 Update: Shah Rukh Khan Has A Mind-Boggling Cameo In Salman's Film; Here's What We Know!

While fans cannot wait to see Salman Khan's return as the Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore AKA Tiger on the screen, here's a new update which might add more to their excitement levels. According to the latest buzz in the tinsel town, it's confirmed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be joining the Tiger gang for a cameo.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source informed them that King Khan will immediately begin shooting for his cameo after Pathaan's release.

The source told the entertainment portal, "In Aditya Chopra's spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up to the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman Khan will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan's release on Jan 25, 2023!"

Spilling the beans on the cameo, the source shared that it's a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene.

"This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in riveting, edge-of-the-seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward. Now, all eyes are on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe," the source added.

Previously, during a live session with fans, SRK had dropped a hint about his cameo in Tiger 3 and said, "Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this should be a secret, but Inshallah I will try to be in Tiger also. It's great fun working with him (Salman Khan). It's always very nice."

Tiger 3 was initially supposed to release on April 21, 2023. However, recently, the makers announced that they have pushed the release date of the film to Diwali 2023. The Maneesh Sharma directorial stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya.

Previously, in a group interaction with the media, the Phone Bhoot actress had said, "There's one thing with the Tiger series, I always know that Zoya is given that importance and challenging situations. So, the sequences in Tiger 3 are going to be a delight to watch. I think they are going to be special and that they will live up to people's expectations from the franchise."

Emraan Hashmi reportedly essays the role of the main antagonist in Tiger 3.