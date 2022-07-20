Tiger Shroff Celebrates Rupesh Sawarkar’s Birthday

While on a birthday spree, Tiger and his team celebrated Rupesh's birthday creating some fond memories to cherish. Speaking of the same, Rupesh exclaims, "On my Birthday Team Tiger had planned a beautiful celebration. We cut the cake together and it was wonderful to have Tiger be there on my birthday too. That was the only cheat meal I was allowed to have (My Birthday cake) It made my day!!"

Chairman of Sawarkar Shelters & Constructions Rupesh Sawarkar recently turned a year old. To his surprise he celebrated this special day with one of his dear friends, Tiger Shroff. It is known that Sawarkar is a close buddy of Tiger, and that they even train in the same fitness centre. Rupesh even looks upto Tiger when it comes to fitness.

Rupesh is currently working towards his fitness journey too. Following specific diet, working out daily and maintains a discipline!! Sawarkar shares a very close bond of friendship with the Heropanti action king Tiger Shroff. You can spot the two of them working out at the same gym together in the mornings.

Talking about how Shroff inspires him, Rupesh says, "The one thing that motivates me is, watching Tiger arrive at the gym early in the mornings and begin with his training. He doesn't wait for anyone or anything, he is up early at the gym doing what he does best. So it's like, looking at him put in such effort it motivates me to do the same too."

Rupesh and Tiger have been knowing each other for a long time now and share a lot wonderful friendly repo. Rupesh is also the BJP state secretary of Maharashtra. On a fitness journey is taking some serious inspiration from Shroff and always praises his dedication towards his craft.