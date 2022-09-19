Ever since India's most popular short video app Josh debuted, the audience has been spoilt for choice when it comes to viral engaging videos belonging to different languages and genres, and making their own cool content.
Top Josh Hindi And Bhojpuri Creators Attend The Premiere Of Middle Class Love
Besides giving budding talents a chance to make their dreams come true, another reason why the home-grown app is winning hearts is because of its smashing challenges and starry surprises.
Recently, top Josh creators from the Hindi and Bhojpuri community got the golden opportunity to attend the grand premiere of Bollywood film Middle Class Love. The names of the three attendees are as follows-
1. Aditya Upadhyay
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a8677aac-8dbb-4284-97f2-3eee8f8c692f
2. Pankaj Sahni
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/dde58bf6-88e0-464f-bfd0-aad51fcbd51b?u=0x11b0e85db009b27d
3. Ruhi Pandey
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d3093830-42ba-498b-a3a8-96b281ee4850?u=0x11b0e85db009b27d
The premiere of Middle Class Love saw the presence of the star cast- Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar along with director Ratna Sinha and music director Himesh Reshammiya. Besides the star cast of the film, the event was also graced by popular celebrities like Rajkummar Rao and his actress-wife Patralekhaa, Taapsee Pannu, Urfi Javed, filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha, to name a few.
After entering the beautifully decorated venue, the Josh creators had a lovely chat with the fellow influencers and the cast of the film. The Josh creators clicked photos and created videos with the star cast of the film. Besides these interactions, they also hobnobbed with other celebrity guests and clicked selfies with them. This was followed by the film's premiere, where the creators enjoyed watching Middle Class Love with the stars.
The event turned out to be a one-of-its-kind experience for the creators as they got a chance to interact with many popular names.
Want to be a part of such enthralling surprises? Then join Josh app right away.
