When two celebrities known for speaking their minds came under a roof, the audience is in for a treat with lots of candid and frank conversations. Former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen recently graced Twinkle Khanna's chat show 'The Icons' for the latter's YouTube conversation wherein the duo spoke about a lot of things including Sushmita's personal life.
Twinkle Khanna Lauds Sushmita Sen For Being Honest During Times When Stars Claimed To Be Virgins
During the course of the interview, Twinkle praised Sushmita for speaking her mind to which the latter said that she has always intended to stay honest to herself.
Recalling how the Main Hoon Na actress was open about her plastic surgery and her relationships, Twinkle said, "I remember you were very open about plastic surgery, I thought it was remarkable. Nobody was talking about it. And you were very open about relationships, this was when a lot of famous men were claiming to be virgins and you were out there. Where did this candidness come from?"
Sushmita responded to her by saying, "If you lose yourself, you are nothing that's been my standard belief in life." "I was just a person who wanted to be honest and speak my mind. And, learn how to speak it gracefully. You can say things very crassly but unfortunately when you do that your point is lost. Be it plastic surgery, men in my life, relationships, married men--whatever you think is a bad thing, it exists. Just get over it."
After winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, Sushmita Sen forayed in the Hindi Film Industry with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak in 1996. Over the years, the actress starred in many successful films like Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? to name a few.
