Actor Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God was released on Tuesday (October 25) in theaters. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Thank God, this will be Sidharth's first release in a theatre in nearly two years. He recently completed 10 years in Bollywood. The film has clashed with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu.

The early morning occupancy of Thank God has not been impressive, while the film is getting mixed reactions on Twitter. Sidharth's fans are all praise for the actor's performance, while another section isn't too happy with the story of the film. Although, in terms of advance bookings, Ram Setu is ahead of the film, but is expected to pick up in the coming days given the audience finding it entertaining.

The film would be Sidharth's first family entertainer, and audiences are liking him in this character. Take a look at what people are saying about Thank God:-

One user wrote, "What a masterpiece has been done #ThankGod by the director of Thank God , @SidMalhotra has done such a milestone by doing this role in such a spectacular way."



Another user on Twitter wrote, "#ThankGod movie is really superb and fantastic movie and role of @SidMalhotra is killing us..." Another wrote, "Expected so much from this collaboration [Ajay Devgan and Shidharth Malhotra. Sadly, the flawed writing takes the film downhill."



Thank God is also liked by a section of social media users. One user wrote, "Went for #ThankGod with no expectations with no brainer comedy. It suprised me with it's presentation. A movie with a beautiful message and an emotional journey. Kudos to the team @SidMalhotra @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet. Came as an underdog but will have loudest blast this diwali."

The film is helmed by Indra Kumar and co-produced by T-Series. Indra Kumar is known for films like Dhamaal, Beta, Ishq, Masti, and others. The film's early reactions look like it could take a jump in the coming weekends.