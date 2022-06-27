Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang. After announcing three films, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan, the actor recently made a rare appearance at Mumbai Police's annual cultural event Umang.
Umang 2022: Shah Rukh Khan Shakes A Leg On 'I Am The Best' Song; Watch Video
Looking dapper as ever in a black suit and shades, King Khan left everyone mesmerized with a performance on 'I Am The Best' song from one of his film's Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. A video of his dance act from Umang is going viral on social media and fans can't get enough of it.
Have a look.
Umang 2022 was held at BKC, Mumbai and saw the presence of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill to name a few.
On a related note, last week, Shah Rukh Khan completed three decades in the Hindi Film Industry. To celebrate this milestone, he conducted his first Instagram live to interact with his fans in which he expressed his gratitude towards them and also opened up on his upcoming projects.
Speaking about making his comeback with Pathaan after a short sabbatical, King Khan said that he always wanted to do a film like this Siddharth Anand directorial.
"It is an action film with wonderful co-actors Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others. It is the kind of film I wanted to do for 30 years. I always thought of myself as somebody who can do some cool action stuff. So, I think my impression about Pathaan is that what I really wanted to do when I first came to Mumbai, hopefully I have achieved that in Pathaan as an actor," he was quoted as saying.
Later, he treated fans with a mirror selfie from his vanity van and captioned it as, "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all."
