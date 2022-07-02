She told Pinkvilla, "It was like all the mess went loose, everything went baloney. Because there was suddenly this actress... if you are an actor, if you have a pretty decent face, if you are known to be this one glamorous, you know s*x symbol, whatever the tags you want to call it, you are giving it all on a platter for them right?"

In 2019, actress Urmila Matondkar joined a political party and left everyone surprised. As no one saw it coming, a section of netizens constantly took a jibe at her and judged her for joining politics. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Urmila opened up about being judged by naysayers and said that she made sure to work harder while dealing with the negativity around her decision to join politics.

She further added, "And of course a woman, if it was an actor maybe he would have not been... So it is understood, it's a given thing you have to be dumb, clueless, and yea 'what the hell she is doing'. They still do think that, trust me on that."

She further recalled how every big political channel of the country flew from Delhi to Mumbai to film the entire journey of her campaign, and she realised that the joke is on trolls.

She further said that he has to keep facing trolls, because she is an actress. However, she is keen to make a change and for that, she is working harder.

"I really am not there for anything else except to make those few changes in people's mind, in their viewpoints. So I will have to work hard," concluded Matondkar.

With respect to work, Urmila will soon be seen judging Dance India Dance (DID) Super Moms on Zee TV.