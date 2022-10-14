Urvashi Rautela Accused Of Plagiarizing Her TEDx Talk

In recent times, Urvashi Rautela is turning out to become controversy's favorite child. For the last few months, her cryptic photos and posts have sent social media abuzz about her love-hate relationship with cricketer Rishabh Pant. Now, she found herself in the tight grip of another controversy in which she was accused of plagiarizing her TEDx speech.
Earlier this month, Rautela's TEDx video was released on social media. Soon, some Reddit users analysed her speech and discovered that Urvashi's speech didn't take inspiration from earlier TED talks, but contained parts of speeches of earlier TED speakers, that too verbatim!
Urvashi Rautela's speech appeared to have excerpts from speeches by Isabel Allende, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dan Pink, Brenè Brown, and others. For example, in her speech, Rautela told the audience that they have the choice to live passionately on their own terms. The Chilean author Isabel Allende used the exact same words in her earlier inspirational TED talk. In another example, Rautela plagiarized an excerpt from the speech of the acclaimed Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie about listening to stories outside of their comfort zone and the danger of misunderstanding if we listen to only one side of a story.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Urvashi was accused of plagiarization. Earlier, she was found to have copy-pasted tweets from other's Twitter accounts and passed them off as her own. For example, she once copied the comments of journalist John Pal Brammer about the film Parasite. In another instance, she copied an Instagram post of model Gigi Hadid.
