Actress Urvashi Rautela has been romantically linked to cricketer Rishabh Pant since a very long time. However, recently, things took a dramatic turn when the Sanam Re actress that a person whom she identified only as 'RP' once waited for her for hours at a hotel lobby.
Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Rishabh Pant's 'Peecha Chhoro Behen' Post; 'Chhotu Bhaiyya Should Play Bat Ball'
While she refused to divulge the name of that person, netizens speculated that she was talking about Rishabh Pant, who is currently the wicketkeeper in the Indian cricket team. Following this, the latter seemingly took a jibe at her in one of his Instagram stories.
Pant wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. He also used the hashtag 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen' (leave me alone sister) and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' (there's a limit to the lies too). However, later, Rishabh deleted that post.
But, it looks like this controversy isn't going to die down anytime soon as now, Urvashi has hit back at Rishabh with a cryptic post. She has penned a social media post in which she has apparently referred to Rishabh as 'chotu bhaiyaa.'
"Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho. #RPCHOTUBHAIYYA #CougarHunter and #Don'ttakeadvantageofasilentgirl," the Kaabil actress wrote in her post.
For the unversed, Rishabh had reportedly blocked Urvashi on social media after she had hinted that she was dating him. Following the linkup rumours, he had also posted pictures with his girlfriend on social media.
