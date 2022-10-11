Urvashi Rautela has been hitting the headlines for her alleged relationship with cricketer Rishabh Pant though the latter has denied their dating rumours several times. Days after she indirectly wished Rishabh on his birthday with a cryptic post, the actress has once again grabbed eyeballs with her latest picture.

In the click, Urvashi clad in a maroon-coloured saree and a green blouse is seen wearing sindoor, a mangalsutra and golden kadaas. She captioned it as, "Prem mein padi premika ko, sindoor se priye kuch nahin hota, Saari rasm-reewaj ke saath chahiye, umar bhar ka saath piya tumse."

As soon as Urvashi posted this picture of herself as a married woman, it went viral in no time. Some complimented her for her look while there were a few who asked her to leave Rishabh Pant alone.

A netizen wrote, "World cup ke baad hum shaadi karwa denge 😢 but please usko divert na karo." Another comment read, "Pant ko chod do world cup ke liye please." "Pant-astic lines." An Instagram user commented on her post, "Is hisaab se chalta rahega to World Cup ka to pata nai bhaiya Bhabhi ki Australia me zarur ho jaegi."

Urvashi and Rishabh's dating speculation began in 2018 when they were spotted together at public events and restaurants. The following year, Rishabh denied these dating rumours. More recently, he also took a dig at Urvashi and said that it's funny how people lie in interviews for meagre popularity and hitting the headlines when the actress indirectly claimed in an interview that Pant had once waited for her in a hotel lobby for almost 10 years.

After Rishabh Pant flew to Australia for the T20 Cup, Urvashi Rautela too landed in the same country. She posted a picture of herself from the plane and captioned it as, "Followed my heart and it led me to Australia." The actress' recent cryptic posts from Australia have led to several jokes and memes on her on social media.