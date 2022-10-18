There isn't a single human being in the world who doesn't have a single friend. Hence, the importance of friendships is known to one and all. Unfortunately, almost every friendship runs its course as we get busy with our lives. However, there are some friendships that not only last a lifetime but transcend it and go on to become the motivation for an individual to overcome the most perilous of obstacles. Uunchai pays homage to one such friendship of four life-long friends.
Uunchai Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher & Boman Irani Scale Heights To Celebrate Lifelong Friendship
Starring veteran actors like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Danzongpa, Uunchai celebrates the friendship of four life-long friends who gather to celebrate the birthday of one among them. As tragedy strikes the group and takes one away, the remaining three decide to fulfil their friend's last wish and embark on a difficult, life-altering journey of climbing the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest.
Aiding them in their quest is an expert trekker and guide Parineeti Chopra, who in the trailer first tries to demotivate them, but after looking at their determination, decides to help them in every way possible.
It would be wrong to call Uunchai just a story of three aged friends embarking on a perilous journey together. Instead, the film sets out to show how friendship isn't just a glue that holds people together but also serves as a motivation for people brave the unknown. Friendship is also a foothold on which a person can step to overcome their fears, reservations, and limitations to achieve near-impossible feats.
Along with Bachchan, Kher, Irani, Danzongpa, and Parineeti, Uunchai will also feature Goodbye star Neena Gupta and Sarika. Produced by Rajshri productions, the film is directed by Suraj Barjatya. The movie is all set to release on 11 November 2022.
Click Here To Watch The Trailer
