After impressing everyone with her commendable performance in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor's next is Karan Malhotra's upcoming directorial, Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The action adventure has Vaani essaying the role of Sona, a travelling performer.

When the trailer of the film dropped online, few fans compared Vaani's role to that of Katrina Kaif's character Suraiyya from Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs Of Hindostan. The Tiger 3 actress too, played a dancer in that film.

In a recent group interaction with media, Vaani Kapoor reacted to these comparisons and clarified that her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is not similar to Katrina Kaif's Thugs Of Hindostan.

The actress cleared the air and said, "No yaa, because there is only so much you have seen in the trailer. One must be perceiving way more than one can understand from the trailer or the song that has come out. But there is a lot. There's an entire different arc to my character is all I can say and I can say that with conviction that its a very different film. I have seen Thugs Of Hindostan and I have worked in my film and I understand there is a huge difference and there is no comparison as such."

She was further all praise for Katrina Kaif and added, "She is a wonderful dancer, actor everything and I am glad if you are comparing me, but please compare me to her beauty, I'll be very happy. But no, the part is written very differently and the subject and the film is very different from that one."

Earlier, Vaani had said in one of her interviews that her character Sona plays an important role in building the narrative of Shamshera. Calling it one of the most refreshing characters that she has played on screen, the Befikre actress said that she felt amazing teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is slated to release in theatres on July 22.