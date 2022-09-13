Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor who shared screen space in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, will be gracing the eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The host Karan Johar dropped the promo of the episode yesterday and it's already got everyone talking about their candid conversations around marriage, relationships and competition.
Varun Dhawan Considers Alia Bhatt His Competition; Says He Seeks Inspiration From Her Big Openings
On the show, Varun who is touted to be one of the most popular stars when it comes to Bollywood's new generation, revealed that his competition is not restricted to actors alone. He admitted that he considers Alia Bhatt his competition and added that he seeks inspiration from her films getting 'smashing big' openings at the box office.
So far, Alia had successful three releases this year- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Varun told Karan Johar, "The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt. As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt's smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer."
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year in 2012. The duo went on to share screen space in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their fans lovingly called them 'Varia' and enjoy their magical chemistry on screen.
With regards to work, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
- Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Anil Kapoor Reveals What Makes Him Feel Younger And It Will Leave You In Splits!
- Sophie Choudry: I Did Not Know Varun Dhawan Used To Crush On Me, He Never Told Me That Before
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Taimur Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan And Other Stars' Rakhi Celebration Pictures
- Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs To Attend Arjun Kanungo’s Wedding Party
- Independence Day 2022: Patriotic Songs From Past Two Decades That Today’s Generation Must Watch
- Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal Becomes The Most Expensive Film Of Their Career!
- Jugjugg Jeeyo OTT Streaming Details: Here Is Where You Can Watch Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani-Starrer
- Varun Dhawan Remembers Sidharth Shukla As Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Clocks 8 Years; Says He Was Kind-Hearted
- Varun Dhawan Reveals Why He Did Not Feel Like He Acted With Anil Kapoor In Jugjugg Jeeyo
- Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Reacts To Varun Dhawan Getting Trolled For His 'Parallel Cinema' Comment
- Jugjugg Jeeyo Day 5 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Registers Minimal Drop
- Exclusive! Jugjugg Jeeyo Actor Savant Singh Premi: Varun And Maniesh Used To Treat Me Like A Younger Brother