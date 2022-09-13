Varun Dhawan Considers Alia Bhatt His Competition; Says He Seeks Inspiration From Her Big Openings

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor who shared screen space in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, will be gracing the eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The host Karan Johar dropped the promo of the episode yesterday and it's already got everyone talking about their candid conversations around marriage, relationships and competition.

On the show, Varun who is touted to be one of the most popular stars when it comes to Bollywood's new generation, revealed that his competition is not restricted to actors alone. He admitted that he considers Alia Bhatt his competition and added that he seeks inspiration from her films getting 'smashing big' openings at the box office.

So far, Alia had successful three releases this year- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Varun told Karan Johar, "The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt. As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt's smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer."

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year in 2012. The duo went on to share screen space in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their fans lovingly called them 'Varia' and enjoy their magical chemistry on screen.

With regards to work, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.