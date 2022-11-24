Varun Dhawan Explains Why People Should Watch Bhediya, ‘Trained A Lot For The Role'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is on a promotional spree for his much-awaited movie Bhediya, which releases tomorrow (November 25). The film's trailer and songs are already hits with the audience. Actors such as Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal also play significant roles in Bhediya.

The horror comedy will be released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and the buzz around the film is pretty good.

The Student Of The Year actor in several interviews has spoken about his excitement of doing a horror comedy genre and how Bhediya will be an cinematic adventure for the audience. Varun has worked intensively for six months to level up his fitness for the man-to-wolf transformation.

Meanwhile, ahead of the film's release, Varun Dhawan, in a candid conversation with ToI opened up about his experience of working in his first creature comedy movie and the physical transformation he went through to achieve the character. On being asked how he managed to get into the shape-shifting role, Varun admitted that his character in Bhediya was a very difficult one to play.

Advertisement

Further, the actor described the kind of hard work that has gone into the movie and said that viewers will realise that once they watch the movie. "There's an immense amount of work and effort that's gone into making this film. I expect people to be blown away by the visual treat that they are in for. Physically, it was so tiring to play this character that I would return to my room beat at the end of the day," he said.

"There is so much anguish and power needed to do certain scenes that it would exhaust me. I trained a lot for the role. For six months, I did animal flow workout and changed my diet... it was hard, but it became very enjoyable at the end of it. I wanted to crack this character and get it absolutely right because it is something so unbelievable - a man turning into a wolf - how do you convince people? So that was very tricky," he added.

In the same interview, Varun Dhawan talked about his love for comedy. "I love it so much that I make sure every film of mine has comedy. This film has a lot of entertainment for the audience. I am not doing much comedy in it. The situation brings out the humour and makes it more exciting. I play a very different part."

Workwise, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the commercial success of Dharma Productions' film Jugjugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. Up next, the actor will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapor in Bawaal.