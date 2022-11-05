Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Battling Vestibular Hypofunction; 'I Just Shut Down'

Varun Dhawan recently opened up about suffering from a medical condition called vestibular hypofunction at a recent media event. Talking about how his health deteriorated after he put too much pressure on himself post pandemic, the Bollywood actor said that it felt like he was running for an election.

For the unversed, vestibular hypofunction is a partial or complete deficit of function of the peripheral or central vestibular system. Unilateral vestibular hypofunction (UVH) is a term used when the balance system in your inner ear, the peripheral vestibular system, is not working properly. On the other hand, bilateral vestibular hypofunction (BVH) affects both ears. Varun didn't specify whether he was diagnosed with UVH or BVH.

While speaking about how people 'went back to the same rat race' post COVID-19 pandemic, the Dilwale star said at the India Today Conclave, "The minute we opened doors, don't you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don't know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."

Varun further added that he 'shut down' after he was diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction.

He said, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn't know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."

Varun Dhawan is currently looking forward to his upcoming film Bhediya. The horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik, marks the Bollywood actor's second outing with Kriti Sanon after Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. It revolves around a man who gets bitten by a mythical wolf, and begins to transform into the creature himself.

Apart from this film, Varun will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal in which he is paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor.