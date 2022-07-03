Varun Dhawan Reveals Why He Did Not Feel Like He Acted With Anil Kapoor In Jugjugg Jeeyo

While speaking to ETimes, Varun said, "The chemistry of us that you see on screen is totally organic and lot of things from real life were used in the scenes. I don't feel like I acted with Anil Kapoor, I feel I experienced Anil Kapoor. He's an institution and he's a great role model for so many younger generation actors to follow, whether it's his passion, his fitness, or his determination to get things right."

We loved seeing Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor together in Jugjugg Jeeyo, which arrived in theatres on June 24, 2022. In the film, Varun and Anil played son and father, respectively and the audience loved their chemistry. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Varun opened up avout working with Kapoor and said that he does not feel like he acted with him.

Varun went on to add that he simply had a blast working with Anil Kapoor.

"Even during promotions, he took the entire cast for a dinner. He would give us pep talk that this is the way to move forward. He was sure the film's going to work and he's also feeling satisfied that the film's working at the box office," added Dhawan.

Just like Varun, Anil has only the nice things to say about his co-star. "Working with Varun was a pleasure. You know, I've worked with many leading men, but with him, I found someone so dedicated and hardworking," said Anil.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo also starred Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles. The film received positive response from critics, as well as audience.