Varun Dhawan Reveals Why He Did Not Feel Like He Acted With Anil Kapoor In Jugjugg Jeeyo

We loved seeing Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor together in Jugjugg Jeeyo, which arrived in theatres on June 24, 2022. In the film, Varun and Anil played son and father, respectively and the audience loved their chemistry. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Varun opened up avout working with Kapoor and said that he does not feel like he acted with him.
While speaking to ETimes, Varun said, "The chemistry of us that you see on screen is totally organic and lot of things from real life were used in the scenes. I don't feel like I acted with Anil Kapoor, I feel I experienced Anil Kapoor. He's an institution and he's a great role model for so many younger generation actors to follow, whether it's his passion, his fitness, or his determination to get things right."