Varun Dhawan Says Sidharth Malhotra Will Make A Good Husband; Kiara Advani Reacts!

Varun Dhawan, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor recently made a comment about Sidharth Malhotra, his first co-star. In a promotional interview, Varun stated that Sidharth Malhotra will make a very good husband. Kiara Advani, his co-star who is rumoured to be dating the Shershaah actor, immediately reacted to his comments in an interesting way.

During the promotional interview for the film, which is based on marriages, Varun Dhawan was asked who will get married first between his contemporaries Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor. "Both are very nice guys. Very committed, honest, and amiable. I think they both are ready to tie the knot," replied Varun.