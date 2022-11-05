Varun Dhawan Showers Praise On Kantara; 'We Should Seek Inspiration From These Films'
Varun Dhawan at a recent media, said that people should take inspiration from films like Kantara, KGF Chapter 2 and Vikram which are 'doing really well'. Speaking about how it's the best thing for Indian films to grow right now, the Bollywood actor said that it sounds easy because Indian movies are getting their a**ses kicked.
Varun said at the India Today conclave, "Indian films are doing really well...If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. It's the best thing for Indian films to grow right now. I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting their a**** kicked right now. So maybe it's a great time and easy answer for me to say that."
The October actor further told that the audience that he has always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil and added that his upcoming film Bhediya will be releasing in Telugu and Tamil too.
He said, "I don't know why people forget that KGF 2 also had Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in it. Why do you forget that as well? They are also loved over there and we also love all the actors from there. I just seek inspiration... I think Allu Arjun is amazing and Yash has done great with KGF. Even now, if you see, Kantara, the way the film has been written, directed and acted by the same person, Rishab Shetty. People can divide us, but we are one country and it is a good time to be collaborative because cinema, in general, we are going through a big transition all over."
Rishab Shetty-starrer has turned out to be a dark house at the box office. Made on a modest budget of around Rs 15 Crore, the Hindi version of the film is breaking all records at the ticket windows and has minted Rs 51.65 Crores in three weeks.
Further at the conclave, Varun Dhawan revealed that he has always been a 'big fan' of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. On being asked about doing South films, the Coolie No 1 actor saud that if Lokesh Kanagaraj offers him a role, he would '100 per cent' love to do a Tamil film with him. He also added that he would love to work with SS Rajamouli or Shankar.
Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya which is his first horror comedy. The film also features Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role.
