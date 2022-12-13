‘Hey Bhagwan Utha Le’ Varun Dhawan Brutally Trolled For Winning Best Actor Of The Decade Award

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's younger son Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The film was a box office success and he has come a long way since then.

After a much talked-about debut, Varun delivered many consecutive hits like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Judwaa 2 among others. Very soon, he was counted among the most bankable stars of his generation.

However, in 2019, he finally delivered his first box office flop with Abhishek Varman's Kalank and hasn't been able to yet delivere a big commercial success.

Despite the underperformance of his recent releases, Varun won the Best Actor od the Decade award at the recently held Indian Television Academy Awards 2022. Several photos of Varun posing with the trophy are currently doing the rounds on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor too posted a photo with the trophy and wrote, "Thank u @theitaofficial Best actor of the decade (cheese emoji)"

While Varun's Instagram story is unavailable now, a Reddit user shared it on the platform. Take a look at it below:

However, a large section of Redditors have been trolling Varun's win. Reacting to the actor's post, a Reddit user wrote, "At this point I feel they are putting themselves up for trolling to stay relevant, at least negatively. Positively ka to scope hai nai dur dur tak."

Another social media user said, "Hey bhagwan utthale mujhe. Sab dekh liya maine aaj. I want an award for existing too."

A third comment read, "Sharam ni aayi tujhe? Post krte huye ye? Bol Varun"

Here are the reactions:

Trolling culture has taken over social media and we totally condemn it. We wonder how Varun would react to the trolling. While Varun might not be the best actor in Bollywood, he has indeed proved his mettle as a star and is consistently doing good work.

On the career front, Varun was seen in films like Jugg Jug Jeeyo and Bhediya this year. While everyone was expecting a lot, both the projects underperformed at the ticket window. Currently, he has several interesting movies in his kitty including Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. It is slated to hit the theatres next year.