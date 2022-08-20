Veteran Producer KC Sharma Passes Away At 89; Son Anil Sharma Mourns His Demise

Veteran film producer Krishnachandra Sharma popularly known as KC Sharma, breathed his last on Friday (August 19, 2022) after suffering a heart attack. He was 89.

His daughter-in-law Suman Sharma confirmed the news of his demise while speaking with Indian Express. She said that the producer suffered a heart attack and passed away at 8 pm. She also revealed that Sharma was suffering from dementia for a few years.

KC Sharma's son and filmmaker Anil Sharma released a statement post his father's death. It read, "It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022. Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul."

Advertisement Advertisement

The note further mentioned, "Shri Krishnachandra will always be remembered for his big-budget, multistarrer hits including Tahalka, Jawaab and Policewala Gunda amongst others. His last film as a producer was Genius (2018) featuring his grandson Utkarsh Sharma."

KC Sharma was known for producing movies like Tahalka, Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Jawaab, Policewala Gunda and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. His son Anil Sharma is a renowned director known for helming films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Apne, amongst others.