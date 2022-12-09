Vicky Shares UNSEEN Pic With Katrina As They Celebrate Their 1st Anniversary; Latter Calls Him ‘Ray Of Light’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The power couple made the headlines when the news of their relationship surfaced online and they went on to tie the knot on December 9 last year after dating each other for a while. Both Vicky and Katrina were seen taking the social media by a storm as they treated fans with dream like pictures from their royal wedding. In fact, Vicky and Katrina had often shared mushy pics on social media giving a glimpse of their personal life. And now, the power couple is celebrating their first anniversary and they are painting the town red with their mushy romance.

Vicky Kaushal Feels Time Flies With Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and shared a beautiful pic from his D-Day with Katrina. Besides, he also shared a candid pic of his ladylove followed by an unseen mushy pic wherein he held Katrina in his arms. Vicky wrote, 'Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine'. Katrina Kaif Calls Vicky Kaushal Her Ray Of Light Katrina Kaif also penned a love note for the Uri: The Surgical Strike Actor and shared a beautiful candid pic with her main man. She also treated fans with a fun video of Vicky wherein he was seen showing off his bhangra skills. Katrina captioned the post as, 'My Ray of Light. Happy One Year'. Advertisement Katrina And Vicky Are Vacationing In Hills To note, Katrina and Vicky have taken some time off from their busy schedule and are currently vacationing in the hills to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. In fact, Katrina even shared a pic of herself wherein she turned muse for Vicky as they enjoyed nature's beauty in the hills. Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Have Exciting Projects in Line Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Have Exciting Projects in Line Talking about the work front, Vicky is currently gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Besides, he is also working on Meghna Gulzar's much anticipated movie Sam Bahadur which is the biopic of Sam Maneskhaw the first field marshal of India. On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and is also working on Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.