Actor Vicky Kaushal's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal in his recent interview with a leading tabloid, revealed that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2003. He recalled how he experienced pain in his stomach after returning from Ladakh post shooting for Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya.

Sham recalled, "I was unconscious. There was an infection in my stomach. The doctors had cut out a piece of the stomach and sent it for tests. It was diagnosed as cancer. I was not sure whether I would survive or not. I have not shared this with anyone."

He told the tabloid that he stayed in the hospital for 50 days before resuming work. The doctors kept testing him for a year. Luckily, the cancer didn't spread. Sham further revealed that he underwent an operation at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and had many complications, adding that Nana Patekar was by his side during those tough times in the hospital.

Sham Kaushal further shared that he was suicidal after his cancer diagnosis as he thought that there was no chance of his survival. He revealed that he was hospitalised in October and had signed a film which was scheduled to go on floors in November.

"I had even decided that I would end my life by jumping off the third floor because I couldn't live like that. But I could not get off the bed because my stomach had been operated on. I told God, 'Please end this. I don't have any regrets. I came from a small village and by your grace, I lived a good life. If you want to save me, don't make me weak.' After that, I was at peace. The next day, I called someone from the production to return the signing amount of the film which was to go on floors in November," Kaushal told ETimes.

The action director revealed that it was none other than Anurag Kashyap, and the film in question was Black Friday. Sham revealed that the filmmaker, who was struggling at that time, sent him a message on the phone saying that 'only you will do this film and we will wait for it'.

After his return from the hospital, Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday was the first film that he shot.

Sham Kaushal recently clocked 42 years in the film industry.