Vicky Kaushal Says Shehnaaz Gill Wants To Do A Rom-Com With Him: ‘Romantic Ganne Ho Toh...’

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has, in a short time span, emerged as a winner after her stint with Bigg Boss 13. She rose to prominence after forming a romantic relationship with Bigg Boss co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. The actress went through life's most painful tragedies after losing Sidharth to a heart attack. However, nothing could stop her. She spent months on herself, groomed herself, and lost oodles of weight, and now she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

The 28-year-old actress has launched her own celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, where several celebs, such as Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal, have made their appearances. Vicky Kaushal recently appeared on Shahnaaz's show, where he was seen being candid about his personal life and discussing his latest film, Govinda Naam Mera.

The snippets and photos of Shahnaaz and Vicky went viral on the Internet. And now, while speaking candidly with a YouTube channel, Connect FM Canada, with host Faridoon Shahryar, Vicky Kaushal participated in a fun rapid-fire round, giving some hilarious answers to fun and quirky questions. Vicky was accompanied by her Govinda Naam Mera co-star, Kiara Advani.

During the conversation, when asked if Vicky gets a chance to work with Shahnaaz Gill on a movie, he said which genre he would want to do. "She wants to work in a romantic, funny film," Vicky Kaushal responded. "jisme ganne ho, romantic ganne ho, toh I think vesi koi film ho toh maza aye." Further, Vicky also talked about his favourite Govinda film and said he could not pick one except for Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and Swarg. Interestingly, Vikcky Kaushal plays a choreographer named Govinda in Govinda Naam Mera.

Watch the video here:-

Then, when the host asked Vicky what would be Katrna Kaif's reaction after watching the film, the actor wasn't sure what her response would be like, but hoped she would give him a hug after watching Govinda Naam Mera. Further, Vicky also said that he would want to be a Student of the Year franchise.

Workwise, Shehnaaz Gill is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has 100% of John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and two untitled films in his kitty.