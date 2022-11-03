Vicky Kaushal Wishes Happy Birthday To Mother Veena By Sharing A Video Of Getting A Head Massage From Her

Despite being a successful actor, Vicky Kaushal is also known to be a loving family man. Apart from promoting his films, the Sardaar Udham actor's social media activities include posting family pics like the ones with his wife Katrina Kaif, or his brother Sunny Kaushal. On Wednesday, Kaushal wished a happy birthday to his mother by posting a video of her giving in a head massage.

Vicky posted a video on Instagram where he is seen getting head massages from his mother Veena Kaushal. The smile on his face is evident of the soothing effect the 'maalish' brings to him. Kaushal captioned the video saying, "Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you. (There is a calm in both your massages and punishments. Love You)" His wife Katrina Kaif reacted to the video by posting a heart emoji.

Netizens loved Vicky's gesture and almost filled the comment box with red heart emojis and wished Veena Kaushal wholeheartedly. One user wrote a poem in Hindi that said, "Sar par haath fere toh himmat mil jaaye....Maa ek baar dobara muskura de toh Jannat mil jaaye(I get courage if you stroke your hand over my head.....If you smile again, then I'll get heaven)."

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Vicky said that his mother always kept him grounded. "Sometimes it's just my mom, who will just see a certain change in walk one fine day and she will be looking at me just like, 'Tu theek hai. Star ban Gaya hai.' And I will be like 'okay'."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. In the film, he will essay the role of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. Additionally, he is working with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the movie Govinda Naam Hai Mera. He is also scheduled to appear with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled next.

Click Here To Watch The Instagram Video