Vidyut Jammwal in his recent interview, revisited his modelling days and recalled receiving a compliment from none other than Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan. The Commando actor said that he remembers those words of SRK even today.

Last month, during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha, Vidyut had paid a surprise to an event being held for Adivi Sesh's film Major at the same venue. The actor revealed said he didn't know Adivi at the time and simply wanted to congratulate him.

In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, when Vidyut was asked if any other actor had done a similar gesture for him, he recalled his modelling days and revealed how Shah Rukh Khan had complimented him after he left the superstar impressed with a backflip during his ramp walk.

Vidyut told Siddharth Kannan, "During my modelling days, I once did a back flip on the ramp. Luckily Shah Rukh sir was in attendance. After the fashion show, we models were waiting in the lobby. And there is this fancy car that comes with silver glasses. Women models were standing in front of me, and I had my back turned toward that car."

He added, "The car stopped. I knew it was Shah Rukh sir, but I didn't have the guts to turn around, while all the girls were hooting. And then the window goes down and he says, 'Vidyut, you were good.'"

Speaking about films, Vidyut is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the film also features Shivaleeka Oberoi in a pivotal role.