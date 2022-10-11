Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film Liger alongside Ananya Panday. Unfortunately, the Karan Johar production upon its release, was panned by the critics and turned out to be one of the biggest disasters at the box office this year.
Vijay Deverakonda Gets Emotional While Addressing Liger's Failure; 'We All Have Not-So-Good Days'
Since then, Vijay has mostly kept away from social media barring a couple of occasions. However, he recently made an appearance at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. While collecting the Youth icon of South Indian cinema (male) award at the event, the actor addressed the failure of his last release Liger.
An emotional Vijay revealed that he wasn't keen to attend the award function as he has lately been in low spirits.
The actor said in his acceptance speech, "We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up... And today I actually maybe didn't want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made," he said in his acceptance speech.
As soon as this video surfaced on social media, Vijay's fans offered support to him. A netizen wrote, "He will rise stronger, always with you Anna." Another one commented, "I can feel his pain."
Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is also grabbing headlines for his rumoured relationship with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, the duo was spotted at Mumbai airport which led to speculations that they were heading to Maldives together.
- Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Fly Off To Maldives For Vacation, Papped At Mumbai Airport: Reports
- Rashmika Mandanna Cried Herself To Sleep When She Was Trolled For Her Kissing Scene With Vijay Deverakonda
- Is Rashmika Mandanna Still Friends With Her Exes? Actress Says 'I Have A Very Good...'
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Leaves For The USA For A Minor Operation; Halts All Shootings!
- Vijay Deverakonda To Do A Romantic Film With Indraganti Mohan Krishna & Dil Raju Next?
- Vijay Deverakonda's Hits and Flops: Here's What Worked And What Didn't For The Liger Actor
- Liger Distributors Lose About 50-75 % Of Investment; To Meet Producer-Director Puri Jagannadh?
- Goldie Behl Reacts To Reports Claiming That Liger Failed Due To Boycott Calls; 'I Don't Think So Any Film...'
- Distributor Warangal Srinu's Comments On Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Shocks All; Read Here!
- Producers Of Puri-Vijay's Next Jana Gana Mana Back Out; Puri To Compensate Distributors For Liger's Loss!
- Weekly Box Office Analysis: After Liger's Debacle, Will South Face The Same Fate As Bollywood?
- Liger Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vijay Deverakonda's Sports Action Film Incurs Huge Loss