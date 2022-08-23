In the last few months, the boycott culture has taken Bollywood by storm and the box office collection of many films like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa have been affected by it.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda too, found his upcoming film Liger at the receiving end of the netizens as #BoycottLigerMovie trended on Twitter. At a press conference for the film in Vijaywada, the Arjun Reddy star reacted to this boycott trend.

While addressing the issue, Vijay said that he is unfazed by these boycott trends as the Liger team has put their heart into making this film.

The actor said, "With Liger we expected a bit of drama...but we'll fight. We've put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn't fear, and now after having achieved something, I don't think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (We have mother's blessings, people's love, God's support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us)!"

He also pointed out that this cancel culture has emerged only in the last few years.

Further, Vijay also opened up on his struggles and said that life has taught him to be a fighter. He said that when he was younger, he had to fight for respect and money and later, for his place in the industry and even to get work.

"Every film was like a tough fight for me. When I was doing my first film, we couldn't find a producer to bankroll it, so I did the film for free, we had to raise money to cover production expenses. At that point, I was nobody in the industry. When my third film Arjun Reddy was about to be out, we faced protest before it even hit the theatres. But it turned out to be a hit at the box office and now people know me because of my work in the film," the Dear Comrade actor said at the event.

Vijay further said that he is sure people will like him and his film Liger as they have made the film with a lot of love and hard work.

Touted to be a sports drama, Liger is Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India release. The film also features Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.