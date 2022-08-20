Aamir Khan's much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on August 11. Unfortunately, the Advait Chandan-directorial had to face the heat of the ongoing cancel culture which has engulfed Bollywood and taken social media by storm.

By the end of the first week, the film, a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, minted just Rs 49 Crore which was far below the expectation levels from a star-driven film.

Vijay Deverakonda who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Liger, spoke about these boycott trends in an interview with India Today.

He said that when a film is boycotted, it doesn't only affect the lead actor but many other people as well who are associated with the making of the film.

Vijay told the portal, "I just think on a film set, other than the actor, director, and actress, there are many other important characters, there are 200-300 actors working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihoods for many. When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods."

The Dear Comrade star also urged everyone to look at the bigger picture as he feels that by boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha, one is affecting the economy and not just Aamir Khan.

"Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding this is happening, please realize you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture," India Today quoted Vijay as saying.

Speaking about Vijay's upcoming film Liger, the film helmed by Puri Jaganath, has him sharing screen space with Ananya Panday for the first time.