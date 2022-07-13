After Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will gracing the couch for the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. To raise anticipation, the filmmaker-host dropped a teaser of Sara-Janhvi's episode on his Instagram handle.

In the promo, Karan asks Sara to name a guy who she would like to date from the film industry, to which she names Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Now, the Arjun Reddy star has replied to Atrangi Re actress with a sweet note on his Instagram stories that reads, "I love how you say, Deverakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection."

In her previous appearance on Koffee With Karan with her actor-father Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan had revealed her crush on Kartik Aaryan at that time. Later, they ended up sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. There was a strong buzz that the duo even dated briefly before going their separate ways.

However, this season, in the recently released teaser, when Karan asked Sara to name a boy whom she wants to date, Sara got hesitant a bit, but ended up taking Vijay Deverakonda's name which elicited laughter from Jahnvi Kapoor, the other guest on the show. Later, when Karan said that Janhvi is currently spotted with Vijay Deverakonda, Sara turned to Janhvi and asked, "Do you like Vijay?"

Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's upcoming pan-India release, Liger in which he is paired opposite Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan's next is Laxman Utekar's upcoming directorial alongside Vicky Kaushal while Janhvi Kapoor has Aanand L Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry up next for release.