Vijay Deverakonda Reveals How He Would React If Liger Flops At The Box Office

Vijay Deverakonda is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Liger which is his first pan India project. From touring one city after another to giving media interviews, the actor has totally put himself out there to promote his sports action film among the masses.

Ahead of the film's release, during a press conference for this Puri Jagannadh-directorial in the Capital, the Arjun Reddy star was asked by a reporter how he would react if Liger fails to performance at the box office.

In response, Vijay said that he would have replied with anger if he was asked this question a few years back. But now, with the kind of love he has received in the last few days, he believes that it would be a disrespect to that love if he reacts angrily to small things around.

According to a report in DNA, Arjun said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."

Speaking about Liger, the film has Vijay Deverakonda sharing screen space with Ananya Panday for the first time. The actor essays the role of a MMA fighter with a stammer in this movie.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmy Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Liger is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 25.