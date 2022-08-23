Vijay Deverakonda is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Liger which is his first pan India project. From touring one city after another to giving media interviews, the actor has totally put himself out there to promote his sports action film among the masses.
Vijay Deverakonda Reveals How He Would React If Liger Flops At The Box Office
Ahead of the film's release, during a press conference for this Puri Jagannadh-directorial in the Capital, the Arjun Reddy star was asked by a reporter how he would react if Liger fails to performance at the box office.
In response, Vijay said that he would have replied with anger if he was asked this question a few years back. But now, with the kind of love he has received in the last few days, he believes that it would be a disrespect to that love if he reacts angrily to small things around.
According to a report in DNA, Arjun said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."
Speaking about Liger, the film has Vijay Deverakonda sharing screen space with Ananya Panday for the first time. The actor essays the role of a MMA fighter with a stammer in this movie.
Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmy Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Liger is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 25.
- Vijay Deverakonda Reacts Strongly To Boycott Liger Trend; 'We Will See Who Will Stop Us'
- Liger Pre-Release Business Worldwide: All-Time Record Numbers For Vijay Deverakonda-Puri's Latest Film!
- 'I want Jr NTR Anna To Win The Oscars', Says Vijay Deverakonda While Promoting Liger!
- Liger's Trailer Will Influence The Way Trailers Are Cut Says Vijay Deverekonda
- Vijay Deverakonda On South Vs North Cinema: Only When You Unite As A Country, We Become A Powerful Unit
- Ramya Krishnan Calls Shah Rukh Khan A 'Sweetheart'; Says 'He Is Full Of Energy Round The Clock'
- Vijay Deverakonda Confident Of Liger, Says 'My Counting Will Start From Rs 200 Crore'
- Puri Jagannadh Says Karan Johar Suggested Ananya Panday's Name For Vijay Deverakonda-Starrer Liger
- Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda Had Rejected Karan Johar’s Film Before Liger? Read Full Story
- EXCLUSIVE! Vijay Deverakonda: I Have Learnt That You Don't Need To Always Vocalize Your Feelings
- Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Vijay Deverakonda; 'Don't Jump To Conclusions Unless & Until...'
- Vijay Deverakonda Reacts As Liger Event Was Stopped Abruptly After 'Stampede-Like' Situation In A Mumbai Mall