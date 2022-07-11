Vijay Deverakonda is here to set fire to your screens yet again, this time with Liger's new song, Akdi Pakdi, after having set records with his kickass poster a few days ago. Taking to his social media, the actor finally released the super groovy and foot tapping dance number as he wrote, "The HYYYYYPEE 🔥🔥🔥 You guys are nuttsss 😘🥰 The Blockbuster Mass Track of the year #AkdiPakdi is now yours 💥 Join the hype - do the #LigerMassStep 🤙🏾 - https://t.co/v6PggR0QHV #LIGER #LigerOnAug25th"
Vijay Deverakonda's Energy In Liger's New Massy Dance Number Is Unbeatable!
The dashing star's energy in the song is just unbeatable as he enthusiastically matches the beats with such ease that you just won't be able to take your eyes off of him. With good looks and smooth dance moves, he will have your attention caught through this massy dance number. The catchy beats are sure to have one and all dancing to it in no time.
The last poster of Liger, an eye catching look dropped a few days ago on the 2nd of July, creating quite the stir across the country, setting records as it became the first ever poster to get the fastest 1 million likes and also had the actor trending on a social media platform continuously for over 24 hours with the poster. What truly left all in awe of Vijay's Pan-India fandom was when thousands of females took his surname and changed their Instagram handles to include Deverakonda.
The Vijay Deverakonda starrer will hit the big screens on 25th of August across India. It also stars Ananya Panday alongside him in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.
- Rashmika Mandanna To Sizzle In A Special Song For Vijay Deverakonda- Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana?
- Liger: Female Fans Take Vijay Deverakonda's Surname On Instagram As They Shower Love For His Poster
- Here's Everything About The Latest Remuneration Details Of Telugu Heroes! Guess Who Tops The list!
- Ready To Roll! Puri Jagannadh’s Dream Project JGM First Schedule Begins!
- Vijay Deverakonda And Aamir Khan Have Gala Time At Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash; See Pictures
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda Accident: Kushi Spokesperson Calls Injury News FAKE
- Kushi First Look Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's Romantic Comedy To Release On December 23, 2022
- Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s VD 11 Launched In Hyderabad
- Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao Reveals He Was Selected For A Role In Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy
- Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up On The Success Of Allu Arjun's Pushpa & Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR
- Vijay Deverakonda And Director Puri Jagannadh Present ‘JGM’ A Massive Action Drama
- Robot To Okka Kshanam: Science Fiction Telugu Films That Have Been Eye Openers!