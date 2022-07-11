Vijay Deverakonda is here to set fire to your screens yet again, this time with Liger's new song, Akdi Pakdi, after having set records with his kickass poster a few days ago. Taking to his social media, the actor finally released the super groovy and foot tapping dance number as he wrote, "The HYYYYYPEE 🔥🔥🔥 You guys are nuttsss 😘🥰 The Blockbuster Mass Track of the year #AkdiPakdi is now yours 💥 Join the hype - do the #LigerMassStep 🤙🏾 - https://t.co/v6PggR0QHV #LIGER #LigerOnAug25th"

The dashing star's energy in the song is just unbeatable as he enthusiastically matches the beats with such ease that you just won't be able to take your eyes off of him. With good looks and smooth dance moves, he will have your attention caught through this massy dance number. The catchy beats are sure to have one and all dancing to it in no time.

The last poster of Liger, an eye catching look dropped a few days ago on the 2nd of July, creating quite the stir across the country, setting records as it became the first ever poster to get the fastest 1 million likes and also had the actor trending on a social media platform continuously for over 24 hours with the poster. What truly left all in awe of Vijay's Pan-India fandom was when thousands of females took his surname and changed their Instagram handles to include Deverakonda.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer will hit the big screens on 25th of August across India. It also stars Ananya Panday alongside him in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.