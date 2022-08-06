In his recent tete-a-tete with Indian Express, when Vijay was asked how he chooses the right script for his career, he said that he didn't want to do roles which he couldn't do justice to.

Yesterday (August 5, 2022), Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings featuring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles released on Netflix, and all the actors are being praised immensely for their work in the film. In the film, Vijay and Alia play a married couple and Shefali plays Alia's mother. Things go nasty between Vijay and Alia when the latter becomes the victim of domestic violence.

He further said that fortunately, he is in a place where he is able to curate the kind of films he wants to do and the parts he wants to play. Now that he has a small body of work, he can't afford to repeat what he has done before. So that becomes one of the criteria for him before choosing the script.

The Gully Boy actor went on to add, the other criteria is to understand what he is doing in the film and the third, and the most important is what is the film doing, what it is saying and how well it is saying it.

It's been ten years since Vijay entered the film industry. Looking back at his journey and struggle, Vijay said, "The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respite now, they feared how I'd pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody. I was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai', but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film."