‘And Then I Gave Her Away’: Vikram Bhatt Pens An Emotional Note As His Daughter Krishna Gets Engaged
Vikram Bhatt has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, his daughter Krishna Bhatt has exchanged rings with beau Vedant Sarda. Yes! Vikram Bhatt's daughter is engaged now and the filmmaker is a proud and emotional daddy at the moment. He took to social media and shared some heartwarming pics from Krishna and Vedant's intimate engagement ceremony along with an emotional note which will make you cry happy tears as it talks about a father's emotions about giving away his daughter.
In the pics, Krishna looked stunning in her mustard coloured suit with golden embroidery and a net dupatta with embroidered borders. She had kept her tresses open and gave them a wavy touch. On the other hand, Vedant looked dapper in his silver kurta pyjama. Sharing the pics, Vikram wrote, "Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away - in the words from the Fiddler on the Roof. Is this the little girl I carried? Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older. When did they? When did she get to be a beauty? When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn't it yesterday when they were small?"
He further continued and wrote, "Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly flow the days, Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers, Blossoming even as we gaze, Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly fly the years, One season following another, Laden with happiness and tears.".
Overwhelmed with daddy Vikram's love filled post, Krishna Bhatt took to the comment section and dropped hearts for him. On the other hand, several celebs also sent best wishes to the couple including Bipasha Basu, Rahul Dev, Priya Banerjee, Esha Gupta etc.
For the uninitiated, Krishna, who is also a filmmaker, happens to be Vikram's daughter with his ex-wife Aditi Bhatt. The duo got divorced in 1998. Vikram Bhatt tied the knot with Shwetambari Soni in September 2020.
