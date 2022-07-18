IPL founder Lalit Modi recently sent internet into a meltdown after he announced his relationship with former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen. His post went viral in no time and since then, Sushmita has been at the receiving end of trolls with some even calling her a 'gold digger' for dating the business tycoon.

Now, Sushmita Sen's former boyfriend and filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has come out in her support and said that the Main Hoon Na actress is the last person to get into a relationship for money.

He told India Today, "Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. I was penniless. I was directing Ghulam, but I had no money. I will not forget that Sushmita was the person who first took me to the US, and she paid for my trip. I had no money. When we reached Los Angeles and there was a limousine, and I was surprised. She said that she wanted to make my entry in the US very special."

Calling Sushmita a love digger and not a gold digger, Bhatt said that for some, making fun of other people's life is entertainment and cited how Kareena Kapoor Khan was trolled when she married Saif Ali Khan.

While speaking with the news portal, Vikram Bhatt revealed that someone forwarded him an article where Sushmita and her relationships were compared to a cricket team, and added that they had the nerve to send it to him directly.

Speaking about his opinion on Sushmita Sen and Lalita Modi's relationship, Bhatt said, "Lalit Modi put out a post saying 'Hey! look how happy I am!' The poor chap did not know that he is not allowed to be happy in this world. When Sushmita just went out with Rohman Shawl, why didn't you call her a gold digger then? I mean you can't see that there can be love between two people regardless of money. You decide 'Oh, look at him, why should she be with him? Ah, money!' Why can't it be that he makes her feel special?"

Bhatt said that he feels that Indian society is very intrusive with a bunch of social media people who are interested only in whispers and make life hell for people who are trying to find happiness.

Previously, Sushmita Sen had reacted to being called a 'gold digger' for dating Lalit Modi with a sassy Instagram post in which she snubbed haters and said that she digs deeper than gold and still buys diamonds for herself.

Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen were in a relationship when they were filming for latter's debut film, Dastak. However, after dating for two years, they parted ways.