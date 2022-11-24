Vikram Gokhale: 5 Lesser Known Things About The Veteran Actor You Didn't Know

Vikram Gokhale, a veteran Marathi theatre and Bollywood actor, is currently on life support after suffering multiple organ failure.The 77-year-old senior actor, who has a remarkable filmography in the Hindi and Marathi film and television industries, was admitted to a private hospital in Pune for the last 15 days.

The actor has appeared in notable roles in films like Agneepath, Tum Bin, Khuda Gawah, Dil Se, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Hichki, Nikamma, and Mission Mangal, among others.

Apart from acting, Vikram Gokhale has also ventured into filmmaking. And today, let's take a look at a few lesser-known facts about the legendary actor.