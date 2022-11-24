Vikram Gokhale Not Responding To Treatment, Suffers Multiple Organ Failure; Confirms Wife Vrushali

Vikram Gokhale, who is known for his stint in several hit Bollywood movies like Mission Mangal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, etc, has been making the headlines for his health issues. It has been reported that Vikram was hospitalised recently and has been critical ever since. Following the reports, his fans, family and friends have been praying for his speedy recovery. Amid this, Vikram's wife Vrushali Gokhale has shared an update on the senior actor's health and stated that he continues to be critical and is not responding to the treatment.

Vrushali also stated that the Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein actor has suffered multiple organ failure. "Vikram Gokhale is critical since the last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected. He has multiple organ failures," she added. The media reports also suggested that Vikram is currently on a ventilator. To note, reports of Vikram Gokhale's demise has been doing the rounds since last evening and several celebs took to their respective social media to mourn the loss. However, his family refuted the rumours in a statement. Speaking to media, Vikram's daughter stated, " is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him".

On the other hand, Vikram's wife had also confirmed that the actor is alive as of now. "He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on a ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking, or still not responding. He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in the heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure," Vrushali was quoted as saying.

For the uninitiated, Vikram was hospitalised in Pune due to health complications. "Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to a city-based hospital following health complications," PTI had reported back then. Talking about the work front, Vikram was last seen in Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Nikamma which release in June this year.