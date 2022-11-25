Vikram Gokhale To Be Taken Off Ventilator Support; Spokesperson says 'showing signs of steady improvement'

Veteran Marathi and Hindi actor Vikram Gokhale's health has shown slow improvement, the authorities of Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said on Friday, November 25. Gokhale, who is 77, was admitted to the city hospital 15 days ago and has been undergoing treatment following health complications. Several reports on Thursday claimed that the actor had died. However, Gokhale's family issued a statement saying his condition is still critical and he is on the ventilator.

As per the new update about actor Vikram Gokhale's health, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital's spokesperson, Shirish Yadgikar, shared that "Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady signs of improvement. He is opening his eyes and moving his limbs and is likely to be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours."

The hospital spokesperson further added that Gokhale's high blood pressure and heart beats are uncontrolled. The officials also said that doctors are trying their best. A day before, Vikram Gokale's daughter Neha Gokhale refuted the reports of her father's death and talked to a news agency and said he is "on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying".

In a statement quoted by ANI, the actor's wife Vrushali stated, "Mr Vikram Gokhale is critically ill since the last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected. He has multiorgan failure."

Vikram Gokhale is a well-known face in the film industry and an equally celebrated theatre and television artist. Apart from acting in numerous Marathi films, Gokhale has done multiple Hindi movies, including Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath (1990), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Natsamrat (2015), and Mission Mangal (2019). His last screen appearance was in the Marathi film Godavari, directed by Jitendra Joshi, alongside Neena Kulkarni and Gauri Nalawade.