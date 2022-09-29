This week sees the release of two of the biggest films of 2022. Pushkar-Gayatri's neo-noir crime thriller Vikram Vedha will be locking horns with Mani Ratnam's ensemble historical film Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

Recently, at the press conference of Vikram Vedha, Pushkar, one-half of the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri responded to a query related to the competition between both the movies at the box office.

Calling Ponniyin Selvan a classic text, the filmmaker said that they are not looking at the clash as a box office battle.

Pushkar told reporters, "Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can't beat that. It's a six-volume book that I read back in the day. That text has been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. We do our part and they have done theirs. Let's hope people go and watch both the movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Sdaturday-Sunday. I'll be going and watching that movie for sure."

The lead actors of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan who were also a part of the press conference, too reacted to box office clash. While Hrithik said that he would just be paying attention to his film, Saif requested everyone to watch both the movies.

Speaking about Ponniyin Selvan: 1, the magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular 1954 novel of the same name. The Mani Ratnam-directorial features an impressive cast headlined by Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayram Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Vikram Vedha on the other hand, is an official remake of Pushkar-Gayatri's 2017 Tamil hit of the same name which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles.