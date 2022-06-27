The Hindi remake of R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupati's Tamil neo-noir Vikram Vedha has been the talk of the town ever since the film was announced by the makers. With Saif Ali Khan stepping into Madhavan's shoes and Hrithik Roshan reprising Vijay Sethupathi's role from the original film, fans are excited to watch these two stars lock horns on the big screen.

Director-duo Pushkar and Gayatri who helmed the Tamil film, are directing the Hrithik-Saif starrer as well. When the remake was announced, some fans of the original film were skeptical given the regional tone of the story and plot and wondered if the makers would water down the remake in any way.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Pushpkar Gayatri reacted to these doubts and opened up on the similarities and differences between the two films.

Pushkar said, "We know how to make films in a certain way, and we will stick to that only. I hope people don't think of it as 'Bollywoodised' or anything. There has been no pressure from any quarters to do it in a certain way, let's put it that way. There has been no pressure from the producers or distributors saying films here have to be made a certain way. Nobody has had that conversation with us."

Gayatri added that the reason why she and her husband were approached to direct the Hindi remake as well as because the producers wanted them to recreate the elements which made the original film so successful.

She told the tabloid, "They liked the film and they wanted us to make it the way we make it. We have not found any pressure from any side and we have done our best."

Speaking about the difference between Hrithik-Saif's film and the Tamil original, Pushkar revealed that the Hindi remake has been made on a bigger scale.

"The scale is obviously much bigger. And that gives us a lot more scope to do things. But other than that, I don't think there is any push," he was quoted as saying. While there is no official confirmation on the budget of Hrithik-Saif's film, reports suggest that the production cost of the movie has exceeded Rs 175 Crore.

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is slated to hit the big screens on September 30.