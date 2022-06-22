Vikrant Massey Recalls How He Landed His First Break When He Was Standing In A Washroom Queue

Vikrant Massey was a known face on television before he made his acting debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi Sinha's Lootera in 2013. Within a short period of time, the actor established himself as one of the most versatile performers with films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, A Death In The Gunjh, Haseen Dillruba, and web series like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful and Made In Heaven.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Vikrant revealed how he landed his first television show Kahaan Hoon Main. The actor revealed that he was standing in the washroom queue at a restaurant in Mumbai when a television executive approached him for a show.

Vikrant told Mashable India, "I was standing in the queue of the washroom and this woman approached me. She asked, 'Will you act?'" The actor said that they then exchanged phone numbers.

The Chhapaak actor shared that he got many phone calls but he missed them since he was never at home.

"One day my mother got annoyed and said, 'This place keeps calling us over and over again. They call us twice-thrice a day. You talk to them once and get it over with.' I said I'll talk to them.I spoke to them and they asked me to come to their office. When I went, they said I will get paid Rs 6000 per episode, and I will shoot 4 episodes in a month so I immediately calculated Rs 24,000. I said alright," Vikrant recalled. "I always wanted to be an actor. It wasn't like I heard about the money and jumped at it. I thought I might as well learn on the job," Vikrant reminisced while speakig with the portal.

Workwise, Vikrant Massey is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Forensic alongside Radhika Apte. Apart from this, he is also a part of Santosh Sivan's directorial Mumbaikar.