Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma’s Dedication For Chakda ‘Xpress

After Zero, Anushka Sharma is finally ready to make a comeback after a four-year hiatus by appearing in the sports drama Chakda 'Xpress. In the movie, Sharma will be essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. While her hard work and dedication to the role are visible in the behind-the-scene pics and reels on her social media, her husband Virat Kohli said that his respect for her grew boundless after watching her train for it.

In a recent episode of FTB On The Road, the interviewer sarcastically commented on the role reversal between husband and wife. He joked that while Virat is acting for commercials, Anushka is busy playing cricket. Kohli laughed and praised his beau by saying that even though she is finding the process challenging, she is taking it beautifully and preparing well. He said, "Just learning to bowl for the first time in your life at this stage is something the people can't quite gather how difficult it is...."

Virat said that before he met and saw Anushka on set, his perception of making films was quite different. He realised what it actually takes to compile the film and be in that space and character. "When I saw behind the scenes, the kind of hard work it takes, I was like, 'Boss, hats off, respect.'" Kohli claimed that one can be an actor of that level only if they are madly passionate about it. He said that he can't even imagine himself shooting for 18-20 hours straight with retakes upon retakes, especially while shooting in hard conditions. "It's very inspiring," he added.

Virat also jokingly said that he was thankful that Anushka didn't take any bowling lessons from him for the role and quipped, "I'm probably the worst bowler in the history of the game."

In Chakda 'Xpress, Anushka is working with director Prosit Roy, with whom she has worked earlier in Pari. The film will be released on Netflix.