After Zero, Anushka Sharma is finally ready to make a comeback after a four-year hiatus by appearing in the sports drama Chakda 'Xpress. In the movie, Sharma will be essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. While her hard work and dedication to the role are visible in the behind-the-scene pics and reels on her social media, her husband Virat Kohli said that his respect for her grew boundless after watching her train for it.
Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma’s Dedication For Chakda ‘Xpress
In a recent episode of FTB On The Road, the interviewer sarcastically commented on the role reversal between husband and wife. He joked that while Virat is acting for commercials, Anushka is busy playing cricket. Kohli laughed and praised his beau by saying that even though she is finding the process challenging, she is taking it beautifully and preparing well. He said, "Just learning to bowl for the first time in your life at this stage is something the people can't quite gather how difficult it is...."
Virat said that before he met and saw Anushka on set, his perception of making films was quite different. He realised what it actually takes to compile the film and be in that space and character. "When I saw behind the scenes, the kind of hard work it takes, I was like, 'Boss, hats off, respect.'" Kohli claimed that one can be an actor of that level only if they are madly passionate about it. He said that he can't even imagine himself shooting for 18-20 hours straight with retakes upon retakes, especially while shooting in hard conditions. "It's very inspiring," he added.
Virat also jokingly said that he was thankful that Anushka didn't take any bowling lessons from him for the role and quipped, "I'm probably the worst bowler in the history of the game."
In Chakda 'Xpress, Anushka is working with director Prosit Roy, with whom she has worked earlier in Pari. The film will be released on Netflix.
- Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma 'Gets' Into Jhulan Goswami's Shoes To Recreate Her Journey
- Anushka Sharma Celebrates Husband Virat Kohli's 71st Hundred With A Heartfelt Post
- India-Pak Match: Anushka, Ranveer, Kartik Cheer For Virat Kohli After He Scores Half-Century
- Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Extend Wishes
- Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold: Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Others Cheer For Her
- Draupadi Murmu Is The President Of India: Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma & Others Send Wishes
- Anushka Sharma On Returning To The Sets Post Maternity Break: It Feels Like My First Film Again
- Father's Day 2022: Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Wish Their Dads
- Karan Johar's Birthday Bash: Katrina-Vicky, Kareena-Saif, Anushka, Ranbir, Ranveer & Others Attend
- Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Laud Nikhat Zareen's Gold Win At World Boxing Championship
- Anushka Sharma Elaborates On Why She Quit As A Producer; 'I Am More Than A Rat In A Rat Race'
- Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Reveals She Has Been Taking Batting Tips From Hubby Virat Kohli