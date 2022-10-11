A banking advertisement featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and actress Kiara Advani recently became a talking point on social media. A section of netizens slammed the commercial for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

The advertisement in question features Aamir and Kiara as newlyweds travelling back from their wedding in a car. We see them discussing how none of them cried during the bidaai ceremony. It is then revealed that contrary to the usual practice of the bride moving to her in-laws home, the groom here has moved to the bride's house to take care of her ailing father.

We then see Aamir as a groom, taking the first step in their new house, as opposed to the tradition of the bride doing so and saying in Hindi, "Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That's why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service."

The commercial received sharp criticism from The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri for their alleged misplaced 'social activism.'

The filmmaker posted the ad on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I just fail to understand since when banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling (they do nonsense like these and then say Hindus are trolling). Idiots."

This isn't the first time when Aamir Khan has found himself in the midst of a controversy. In 2016, the actor was heavily criticised for his statements about religious intolerance where he said that his then-wife Kiran Rao felt unsafe in India. Earlier this year, netizens pulled out this controversial comment again to demand a ban on his film Laal Singh Chaddha.