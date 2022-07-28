Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently took the internet by storm when he posed without clothes for Paper magazine. While some lauded the actor for being bold and apologetic, there was a section of people who criticised Singh's move. If that wasn't enough, Ranveer's nude photoshoot soon became a national news after multiple FIRs were filed against the actor for obscenity and hurting sentiments.

One of the complaints stated that Ranveer had hurt the sentiments of women and outraged their modesty with his nude photoshoot. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri termed the FIR against Ranveer 'stupid' and questioned how his nude pictures hurt the sentiments of women.

The Kashmir Files director said, "It is a very stupid FIR. This is such an amusing case, which is getting attention without any reason. It is written in the FIR that the sentiment of women is being hurt. Now tell me, when there are so many nude pictures of women, does it hurt the sentiments of men? This is such a stupid argument."

Defending the Gully Boy actor for his nude photoshoot, Agnihotri said that the human body is the most beautiful creation of God and that there's nothing wrong with a nude photoshoot. He told the news channel that people getting offended by Ranveer's pictures display a very conservative thinking and that he doesn't support them.

"Human bodies have always been appreciated in our culture. I would say that the human body is the most beautiful creation of God. What's wrong with that? I do not like such things. It shows very conservative thinking which I do not support," Vivek told Aaj Tak.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh's Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor and actresses Swara Bhasker and Alia Bhatt had come out in support of the Bollywood actor.