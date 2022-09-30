The seventh season of Koffee With Karan recently ended. Talking about the show, Vivek said he wouldn't attend the show as he is a "middle-aged" person whose life doesn't revolve only around sex. He further shared that he could speak on the subject and went on to tag the show as "bullsh*t.

The Kashmir Files' fame director, Vivek Agnihotri, never misses a chance to slam Bollywood. In a recent interview, he slammed Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan and said why he would never appear on the show that keeps discussing people's sex lives. Koffee With Karan is notorious for disclosing unknown revelations about the lives of Bollywood celebrities that are often intimate and personal.

Vivek Agnihotri was quoted by Hindustan Times as telling Brut India why he would miss Koffee With Karan if he ever gets an invitation. "It depends. I mean, if the kind of show it is right now, definitely, I wouldn't go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I'm more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I'm not... Sex is not the primary concern of my life."

"And I'll feel odd sitting over there because it's so artificial. I am talking to you as well, I can speak on any subject, be it sex or any other subject? We can do that, I have no problems. But that's the only centre of... so... I am very spiritual, I am not a very sex-centred person, though I enjoy it with my wife. But I am not a ... It's not that my life revolves around only sex and who's ditching who... and who's sleeping around with who," he stated.

Further, the filmmaker called the show irrelevant and added that Karan is making the show only with his close industry buddies. He further went on to say, "I think it is a bullshit programme also, because... what is it doing? Nobody relates with it, you're doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just to make each other happy, and some channels are paying for it. And people can see that this is a problem, you know. So if people get upset with all these news anchors who are screaming unnecessarily, then I think the both of them are exchanging notes. There is no difference between them."

Meanwhile, the last episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 premiered on Thursday (September 29), which featured comedians and influencers such as Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait. Speaking of Agnihotri, the filmmaker's last film, The Kashmir Files, stirred a wave in the Hindi cinema industry and was a huge hit this year. He has also announced his next directorial, Delhi Files.