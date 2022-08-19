Recently, in an interview with a publication, Anurag Kashyap spoke about the worldwide success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. While talking about India's Oscars entry, he said, "India might have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film they pick. I don't know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not The Kashmir Files."
Vivek Agnihotri On Anurag Kashyap's Oscars Comment On The Kashmir Files: Why Is He So Scared Of The Film?
Well, it looks like Anurag's comment hasn't gone down well with The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri.
In a chat with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said that he didn't find Anurag's comments hurtful as he has faced worse criticism.
"These people have been running a campaign against me for many years. In this case, it was a wrong precedent. This is ethically wrong. You can share your preference, but why are you saying which film shouldn't go (to the Oscars)?" Agnihotri told the tabloid.
He said that he has never looked up to the Oscars in his entire life as he feels that isn't the criteria to judge the truth of a film. However, Vivek said that he felt that it was important for me to defend his film from people who attack it. He further added that he has never uttered a word against any film or filmmaker and has only good things to say about people.
On being asked why he was upset with Anurag's comment, The Tashkent Files director elaborated, "If somebody is saying it (The Kashmir Files) shouldn't go to the Oscars, the first question is: Why is he so scared of the film? Second: Why doesn't he want the stories of Hindu genocide to be told to the world? Thirdly, is he a genocide-denier?"
Vivek said that he isn't friends with Anurag but the latter always says something about him and added, "They need eyeballs (for their films)."
The Kashmir Files which released in March this year, is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi.
