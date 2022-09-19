Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took to his social media handle to react to news articles doing rounds on social media that Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's recent release Brahmastra has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, beating Vivek's directorial, The Kashmir Files. He wrote that he doesn't want to be a part of any 'dumb race.'

Vivek tweeted, "Hahahaha. I don't know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles...with sticks, rods, hockey... or AK47 or stones.... Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood."

If trade sources are to be believed, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has crossed Rs 200 Crore at the domestic box office and Rs 360 Crore worldwide (gross). This means that it has sailed post Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022 with a lifetime collection of Rs 340 Crore.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor in his recent interview, said that the film's business is much different because all figures of its budget floating around in the media are 'wrong'.

For the unversed, it was reported that the estimated budget of Brahmastra is around Rs 410 Crore. However, Ranbir without revealing the actual figures, broke down the economics of the film and explained that the budget is not just for one movie but for the whole trilogy.

Speaking about the fantasy action-adventure film, it revolves around a Mumbai-based DJ Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) who along with his love interest Isha (Alia Bhatt) sets out to unravel his connection with a secret society called Brahmansh which is led by Guruji (Amitabh Bachchan). Upon its release in theatres, Brahmastra opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.