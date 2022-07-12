The controversy around Leena Manimekalai started when she shared the poster of her documentary Kaali on Twitter, which shows the Goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag in her hand. The poster led to a social media storm with the hashtag 'Arrest Leena Manimekalai', and allegations that the filmmaker had hurt religious sentiments.

The recent tweet of Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Goddess Kali has not gone down well with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, and he was quick to call her out on Twitter.

Amid all the hullabaloo around the Kaali poster, when Leena tweeted, "My Kaali is queer. She is a free spirit. She spits at the patriarchy. She dismantles Hindutva. She destroys capitalism, She embraces everyone with all her thousand hands," Vivek reposted her tweet and wrote, "😝 😝 😝 😝 😝 😝 😝 😝 😝 😝 Can someone dismantle such crazy wokes? Please."

Many netizens reacted to Vivek's tweet and agreed with him.

A netizen wrote, "She sounds so confusing...to promote smoking is 'free spirit', Maa Kali who is in roots of sanatan Dharma is 'dismantling Hindutva', Maa kali is destroying 'capitalism' which is a concept coined in hardly recent history...isn't it tumbling on itself?"

Another netizen wrote, "It's not really worth reading into or dismantling.... The woke don't have Gods... They consider themselves as Gods or equivalent... Read her tweet and understand what she's doing, she's...PROJECTING. Whatever she likes or dislikes she's simply attributing to the Goddess."

One more netizen replied to Agnihotri's tweet and wrote, "Commenting on her tweets is below dignity. She wants cheap popularity & i will not comment to give her free publicity. Such people get dismantled when not given attention. Best way is royal ignore. In any case no one heard of her below or in future."

(Social media posts are unedited.)